المباشرة بصرف المكرمة الملكية العشرون دينار

الاصلاح نيوز-

اكد مصدر حكومي أنه جرى اليوم تحويل أموال المكرمة الملكية على طلاب المدارس الحكومية والعسكرية البالغة 20 دينارا الى المؤسسات والوزرات المختلفة. وأكد المصدر على أن الأموال سيتم صرفها خلال اليومين القادمين على جميع المستفيدين بهدف مساعدة ذوي الطلبة على تلبية المتطلّبات الأساسّية للعام الدراسي الجديد.

